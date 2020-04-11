While it's scary to work during a pandemic, essential employees are still making lattes, seeing patients, filling prescriptions, serving fast food, and many still do it with a smile.
Most locals think of these essential workers as "Corona Champions."
For 16 months, Dion Studstill worked at the Dunkin Donuts in Englewood. He met lots of people and friendly faces. He enjoys his job. Last month, with the inside shuttering of restaurants and eateries, Studstill now works the drive-through window.
"It's not the same," he said. "When the lobby was open, people would come in and socialize. We would greet them. Now that can't happen. I miss the way it used to be."
He keeps on greeting and serving, as best he can.
Dylan Sabja works a couple miles away at Swirls N Curls Ice Cream, 6945 Sunnybrook Blvd., Englewood. He says he's very happy to still have a job in these trying times, serving ice cream through the walk-up window.
"We've made it so people can order online and come here grab their ice cream and go," Sabja said. "There's no contact. We also can't allow people to sit outside and eat their ice cream like they usually do. It's very different now and so is the process. I can't wait for it to get back to normal."
In Port Charlotte, Kendall Cryer, 17, takes orders outside Chick-fil-A. From a colorful cloth mask, Cryer speaks the names of curbside customers into a walkie talkie.
"The only good thing that's come out of this is they set up a ping-pong table and other games inside for us employees to do while on break," she said. "Otherwise we are outside the rest of the time."
Cryer, a Port Charlotte High School senior, says there are two things she misses the most right now: "I miss soccer and the regular customers who came here all the time that stopped because the drive-through lines are too long — I miss seeing all of them," she said. "I am the goalie for the soccer team. I am headed to Toccoa Falls College after graduation. It's a Christian college in Georgia."
Sean Fernberg, a pharmacist at Midway Pharmacy in Port Charlotte, said things are pretty normal at his job. However everything else isn't.
"I am blessed to be able to come to work every day," he said. "Some of my friends in the real estate business and other professions have been greatly impacted. They have either been laid off, had their hours cut or are working from home. They have to work and then help their kids with school work, which is challenging. I feel for them."
Della Dodge works at a local hospital. The longtime North Porter says these days she misses people acting normal the most.
"Honestly, I have enjoyed being away from the errands and running all weekend after working all week," she said. "I have planned meals with what I have on hand, and being creative and making substitutions for items I am out of. I feel like my weekends are actually weekends. I have more time to make big meals. I read and a lot more and enjoy the more quality time with my family. I have done lots of cleaning and de-cluttering."
Dodge said while it's hectic at the hospital and everyone is on edge, once she gets home and shelters in place, she is calm.
"I have come to realize I don't need to do all the weekend running around I normally do," she said. "It's been kind of an eye-opener that I can live a little simpler."
