ENGLEWOOD — Charlie Hicks' family moved to Englewood from Lakeland in 1947.
In those days, Hicks recalled, Indiana Avenue — what's now State Road 776 north of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line — was a dirt road, one with potholes large enough to swallow sedans whole.
Hicks grew up during a time when Jack Tate operated his grocery store where the Lemon Bay funeral home is now, on the west end of Dearborn Street, and L.A. Ainger tended to his store where Gulf Coast Hardware is now at the county line on South McCall Road.
Hicks, president of the Lemon Bay Historical Society, invites longtime, newer residents and the general public to the Historical Society's "Remember When" gathering, scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the historic Green Street Church and Museum,
Hicks called it a traditional "gab fest" where longtime residents will reminisce about what was then and how the Englewood community eventually grew into what it is today.
The event is free, but donations for the nonprofit Historical Society will be accepted.
Tuff band's swan song
The John Tuff & Friends band will dedicate a final public performance for the benefit of the Lemon Bay Historical Society.
The performance is scheduled 3 p.m. March 1 at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Admission is free, but donations for the Historical Society will be accepted.
The band will cover the classic and traditional country songs of Johnny Cash, Hank Snow, Ernest Tubb, George Jones, Johnny Horton, and other "old time" country performers. The emphasis will be on country music, the kind older adults heard played on their family radios.
John Tuff and his band started performing more than 10 years ago and played throughout Southwest Florida at a variety of venues. Band members include Tommy Brigg on drums, Don Jeffrey on bass; Gene Palfey on steel guitar, John and Patty Tuff.
To learn more about the nonprofit Lemon Bay Historical Society, visit lemonbayhistory.com or its Facebook page.
