ENGLEWOOD — Esther Horton held a portrait of her late parents Muriel and L.A. Ainger while accepting the Secret Smoked Mullet Legends Award alongside her two sisters.
She said she loves and misses her parents every day.
Horton and her sisters, Susan Cowart and Ann Fair, were honored Friday as Englewood pioneers at the 2021 winners of the annual Smoked Mullet & Englewood Legends annual breakfast.
Also at Friday’s breakfast, Mel Kugler, the 2019 winner, announced Nancy S. Wille as the 2021 inductee into the Secret Society of Smoked Mullets.
Secret Society of Smoked Mullets began in 1996 when Nita Edmondson Cole, then president of the Englewood Chamber, created a special recognition award for local pioneers.
“We wanted to do more than just honor the businesses,” Cole said to the breakfast crowd of more than 90 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, which included several past Secret Smoked Mullet recipients. “We honor people who contributed to the area’s successes in the past and for their many hours volunteering in the community.”
Horton took the crowd back to the early days. She said her granddad, Lorin Alexander (Anger) Ainger Sr., came to Englewood in 1898, which was part of Manatee County at the time. He moved his family from California with his second wife and seven children, traveling by boat from Tampa to Englewood.
The Aingers built a home behind what is now Holiday Mobile Estates on Ainger Creek and began farming and selling produce. In 1924, the family sold that home and built a new one on what is now the parking lot of Gulfcoast Hardware in Englewood. He built a store, Aingers Mercantile.
L.A. Ainger Jr. took over the store. When the store burned down in 1949, the community and JD Tate, who also owned a store, rallied to help the Ainger family.
“My dad failed to complete high school but would serve 24 years on the Charlotte County School Board and L.A. Ainger Middle School would be named in his honor. A high school dropout became an advocate for education,” Esther said. “We had a family joke. It was easier to get good grades than it was to get lectured about the benefits of academic success.”
Cowart said growing up in Englewood meant never locking the doors, riding her bike on the street at midnight and seeing only Australian pines on the beach.
”I grew up in an awesome place,” she said.
The retired middle-school teacher and author said it’s the older generation’s responsibility to share stories of Englewood to their children and grandchildren.
Fair said she didn’t see her dad much when she was younger because he was always doing something in the community.
“He helped start the first bank,” she said. “He also did a lot of other things in between.”
The family name is on landmarks including L.A. Ainger Middle School, Ainger Creek, Ainger Creek Park and the Ainger Fishing Pier.
Muriel died in 1997 and L.A. died in 1999.
A fifth-generation Englewood resident, Wille is an active founding member of the Lemon Bay Historical Society. She often tag teams with Esther Horton doing PowerPoint presentations featuring historical photos and other tales about early life in Englewood. She’s been an active member of the community for decades.
“Wherever we would go, my children would say ‘Mom either knows somebody, or she’s related to them,’” Wille said.
Don Bayley, who also often joins the pair in educating residents about Englewood’s past at the Lemon Bay Historical Society, was the guest speaker. He’s also the Sarasota County Centennial Steering Committee’s director of communications.
He explained how politicians planned Tamiami Trail through Englewood, back when it was briefly an incorporated city. He showed plans of how Englewood was to be the hub for new jobs, housing for the rich and movie stars, a premier location for a 100-room luxury hotel and golf course, casino, a railroad stop, and the new main road connecting Tampa to Miami.
“At one point they wanted to spell it Tamyami Trail so Fort Myers could be included too,” Bayley said. “There were songs recorded for Tamiami Trail. It was a big deal.”
But Englewood’s economy took a hit in 1926, following a hurricane that struck the city, the Florida Land Boom became a bust, and a teller at the new Englewood bank left town with investors’ savings. In 1929, the stock market crashed and the Great Depression hit. At some point, lawmakers decided Tamiami Trail wouldn’t run through Dearborn Street, down River Road after all, moving the route to cow pastures between Venice and Punta Gorda.
“No cash was coming in,” Bayley said. “Then the mullets saved the day.”
Stuart Anderson created a fishery and rallied the community. The fisherman hauled mullet to northern Florida and Georgia. They successfully traded one million pounds of fish each year for food and other goods that they brought back home.
Eventually, Englewood developed into a tight-knit community.
“Looking at the traffic today, maybe it’s good that Tamiami Trail bypassed this little piece of paradise and kept Englewood off the beaten path,” Bayley said.
