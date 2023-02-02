Incoming Englewood Chamber President Shane Whitmore stands with Laurie Farlow and Keith Farlow, owners ofFarlow’s on the Water, the chamber’s Business of the Year. Also pictured are chamber membership coordinator Kim Parks and executive director Doug Izzo.
Shane Whitmore, incoming chamber president, stands with Irene Slattery a longtime volunteer and board member of the Lemon Bay Conservancy, which won the chamber's nonprofit of the year award. Also pictured is immediate past president Kathleen Callahan.
Incoming Englewood Chamber President Shane Whitmore stands with Laurie Farlow and Keith Farlow, owners ofFarlow’s on the Water, the chamber’s Business of the Year. Also pictured are chamber membership coordinator Kim Parks and executive director Doug Izzo.
sun photos by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Kris Hartley, owner of Joe Maxx Coffee, smiles after being awarded the Englewood Chamber’s Excellence in Business award for small businesses.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Kathleen Callahan, immediate past president, hugs Janae Boyer of Key Agency in Englewood, after giving her the President’s Award and a gift.
sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Shane Whitmore, incoming chamber president, stands with Irene Slattery a longtime volunteer and board member of the Lemon Bay Conservancy, which won the chamber's nonprofit of the year award. Also pictured is immediate past president Kathleen Callahan.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Incoming Englewood Chamber of Commerce President Shane Whitmore shares a laugh with Kathleen Callahan, the immediate past president.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
The incoming board of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce was installed at the recent banquet at Rotonda Hills Golf & Country Club.
ENGLEWOOD — After Hurricane Ian, Farlow’s on the Water fed hundreds of people free meals and delivered hot meals to sheriff’s officers, first responders and volunteers supporting Samaritan’s Purse.
The owners, Laurie and Keith Farlow, purchased and installed artificial reef boxes under their dock on Ainger Creek.
And when their employees were battling the housing crunch in Englewood, they purchased homes to rent to them at a price that allows them to “live comfortably and work in Englewood.”
The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce named Farlow’s on the Water this year’s Business of the Year.
Surviving and thriving after Hurricane Ian hit Englewood on Sept. 28, was the recurring theme of the awards presentation at the chamber’s annual banquet, held Tuesday night at Rotonda Golf & Country Club.
Winning two awards were Rocket and Sue Atamanchuk, owners of three restaurants on Manasota Key. Their new bistro, Magnolias on the Bay, was named Best New Business. The couple also owns the nearby Lock N’ Key Restaurant, a local favorite that took the Bon Appétit Award for best evening dining.
Awarded for excellence in small business, Kris Hartley was applauded recently for reopening Joe Maxx Coffee on Dearborn Street days after Hurricane Ian pillaged Englewood.
Hartley, a member of Leadership Englewood 2023, paid her crew and served customers who couldn’t pay after the storm. Additionally, she offers food through an onsite pantry for anyone in need.
The Bon Appétit best daytime dining winner was Cape Haze Convenience, whose owner, Theresa Falcone was honored for feeding more than 1,500 people the day after Hurricane Ian hit.
“Despite the labor shortage and supply chain issues, this business has not only survived, but thrived,” Kathleen Callahan said. She was the immediate chamber board past president.
Restaurants weren’t the only winners Tuesday night.
With more than 100 Realtors and closing 2022 with more than $410 million in real estate transactions, Paradise Exclusive Real Estate was awarded the Excellence in Business Award in the large category. Paradise Realtors are at chamber events, donate to numerous local charities and turned a vacant building on Dearborn Street into a new office, offering free parking to the nearby Englewood Moose Lodge and Project Phoenix.
Jason Varner and Dave Wampler, of Wampler Varner Insurance Group, were awarded for excellence in business in the medium category. For 40 years, the company donated to the YMCA, local schools, Kids’ Needs, Dollars for Mammograms, Englewood Youth Baseball, Englewood Rotary clubs and more. After the hurricane, they distributed resources to those in need.
The Englewood Chamber revived its beautification award this year, and gave it to Englewood Glass and Mirror for adding 15 jobs, remodeling a 16,000-square-foot for its showroom.
The Lemon Bay Conservancy was honored for habitat restoration of more than 20 parcels in Charlotte County as nonprofit of the year.
Callahan hugged Janae Boyer, of Key Agency in Englewood, after presenting her the President’s Award and a gift.
Shane Whitmore, the new chamber president, spoke about how the aftermath of the storm brought out the best in the community, with neighbors helping neighbors and strangers helping strangers.
“What we have all been through will only make us stronger as a community moving forward,” Whitmore said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.