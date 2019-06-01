Members of the Englewood Historical Museum board, county officials and local history buffs celebrated the unveiling of a plaque recognizing The Lampp House's addition to the Sarasota County Register of Historic Place on Wednesday.
The Lampp House is at 604 W. Perry St., Englewood.
The Englewood Museum, which moved to the Lampp House in November, is open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month from June through August. The museum will be open July 4 to allow visitors to watch fireworks over Lemon Bay, and during Labor Day weekend for Pioneer Days.
Starting in September, the Lampp House is open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Wednesday and Saturday.
Membership to the Englewood Historical Museum is $25 for families and $20 for individuals. The Englewood Historical Museum board meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the Lampp House, and is looking for new members.
For more information about the Englewood Museum, call 941-475- 2696 or visit englewoodmuseum.org for more information.
