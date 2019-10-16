ENGLEWOOD — With $75,000 left to reach their goal, Englewood Helping Hand president Mark Rennie will sling drinks for tips tonight.
Rennie, the president of Englewood Helping Hand, is the next celebrity bartender at Libee's Sports Bar & Grill. The newly opened Englewood restaurant at Lemon Bay Plaza, 1859 Englewood Road (formally Norma Jean's), launched a "Battle of the Celebrity Bartenders."
Last week, Kendra Porter of Porter Contracting was the first one to tend bar.
"Libees staff was outstanding and I can’t thank Caroline Wright enough for her generous donation of $1,000 bringing my grand total to $1,900," Porter said.
Wright owns Libee's. She's offering nonprofits a chance to tend bar to help raise money for local charities. Each bartender has a signature drink. Wright offers specials during the fundraisers.
Tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., it's Rennie's turn to make drinks for Helping Hand supporters.
"I've never been a bartender, but I worked for Budweiser for 35 years," Rennie said. "So my signature drink might be Budweiser. I am somewhat a novice at this, I should be OK unless someone wants a pink squirrel or a cosmopolitan. Either way, it should still be a fun hour and a half."
Helping Hand, 700 E. Dearborn St., teamed up with All Faith's Food bank to give 200 turkey coupons for residents in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. For more than a year, board members have been raising money for a new building next to the old one on the campus of United Methodist Church.
"The Gulf Coast Community Foundation is holding $375,000 of our donations," Rennie said. "We need to raise another $50,000 to complete our goal. This year we raised $75,000 so far."
Rennie raised $11,000 during the Pioneer Days Mayor for a Day race last month for the building fund.
Up next
On Oct. 24, Gary Vasbinder, 8-year owner of Real Bikes Englewood, will be the celebrity bartender. He's volunteering for the Englewood Cancer Foundation. "I'm not a member of the board, I just have a passion for helping the foundation," he said.
Vasbinder, who came to Englewood in 1968, will rely on the biking community and his friends for support during his bartending fundraiser.
"My signature drink is called the Bladed Spoke," he said. "If there's one thing I know is that cyclists are all thirsty and they like to have fun, so this ought to parlay into a great event."
Vasbinder, who is a 2020 Leadership Englewood member, said he grew up with the owners of Lemon Bay Plaza where Libee's opened. "I was excited to find out the plaza was owned by Caroline's brother, Bob, and his best friend, Scott Liberatore. I grew up with them.
"I joke about being the last of the three celebrity bartenders that they saved the best for last," Vasbinder said. "All of us know someone who has been impacted by cancer. That's enough of a reason to come out and support me next Thursday."
