ENGLEWOOD — "Catastrophic damage" is what Boys & Girls Clubs of America National President/ CEO Jim Clark repeatedly said as he reviewed the damage to Englewood and North Port clubs this week.
"Boys & Girls Clubs are essential," he said Monday while touring the Englewood club. "It's not just about after school care, but academic support, leadership, a healthy lifestyle and a support system for families. When you see this much devastation, you know they need to reopen to continue serving the children in each community, especially now when they need it the most."
Clark said the North Port club's roof was damaged in one of the old buildings by Hurricane Ian. It caved in and water poured in.
Insulation and other debris was everywhere.
"We are trying to figure out if that building needs to be torn down and rebuilt or if it can be fixed, we have options," he said. "The good news is the gym is in decent shape and reopened today for the teens. The younger children are going to designated schools for after (school) care."
Clark learned it's the same for Englewood students, who were enrolled at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County's satellite campus at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church.
Elementary-age students will go to Myakka River Elementary School for after-school care. Staff members from the nearby club will work with the students at the school.
"Our staff has been paid since they went home to prepare for the hurricane," said Lyn Dorler, executive director of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County. "None of our staff with lose their jobs. We aren't sure the exact number of students we will have in the program, because some lost their homes and have been displaced."
He said nearly 100 students need assistance.
"We don't know about the middle and high school students yet. We hope they will want to return when we have additional options for them," he said.
Dorler said one family sent their children out of state to live with relatives until they can figure out what to do. He said 11 day care facilities have also been destroyed in the area, and some won't reopen. This will impact working parents, some who have fewer options.
"There were families using the teens to babysit the younger day care-age children, and now they won't have anyone to watch the child," he said. "This is a real crisis. The other issue we recognize is many in our program live from paycheck to paycheck, so if they have an unexpected car repair, it takes away their ability to fully pay the rent or to buy groceries."
The hurricane added stress and anxiety that's often passed to children.
"We want to be there for them," he said. "We will not be charging students for the after care services will will provide at Myakka River Elementary. The principal there is outstanding."
Dorler showed Clark the crushed portable that the club stored the gaming and sports equipment, televisions, 3D printers, educational items in four large cabinets.
"It's not safe to crawl in there to see if anything can be saved, it's destroyed," Dorler said. "The roof of our bus used to transport the kids from schools to the club was ripped off and in the field. Someone picked it up and put it back on the bus."
Clark promised some of the items could be replaced through partnerships with companies and other donors. He said he appreciated school districts in Sarasota and Charlotte counties for helping while the clubs are being repaired.
Clark said he gave checks to each location he visited to help with some of the replacement items.
Dorler said he appreciated the help.
"You know any student who went to school in 2019, has been impacted by COVID-19, political issues, shutdowns which caused a disruption to their education, and now a hurricane," he said. "We know they are behind in their learning. We know by middle school they may still be behind. That's where we come in. We want families to know we will work with their children. We will help."
Board members Dennis Wallace, Lt. Christopher Williams of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Deb Sestilio, Nicolas Worden, and Andrea Goldman joined supporters Brian Faro of Paradise Exclusive Realty, Keith Farlow of Farlow's on the Water in welcoming Clark.
They told him about the upcoming fundraiser, the Boo Ball 2022: Dia de los Muertos. It's set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Banquet Hall, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Tickets are still available at $125, with proceeds going to club programming.
Farlow and Faro are working on Evening of Hope, set for 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Magnolia’s on the Bay, 2395 N. Beach Road, Englewood. The event is intended to raise money to build a new Boys & Girls Club building in Englewood. So far, about $1 million has been raised toward the $3 million goal.
Until a new building is built, the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, welcomes the students at the church campus. Although the church sustained heavy damage, repairs are being made daily to the building where the Boys & Girls Club students read, eat and play. There will be a community clothing and canned food giveaway on Friday and a 10 a.m. service Sunday.
"A semi truck from a Methodist Church in a different part of Florida is coming with clothing and some supplies," said Mike Weaver II, church pastor. "We welcome anyone in need to come and get something for themselves and their neighbors."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.