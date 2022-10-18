Boys Club in Englewood

At Jim Clark, the national president/CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, meets members of the Charlotte County club's board of directors Monday at the Englewood satellite unit at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. Although the church suffered damage, it will eventually be ready for students to attend the club.

Jim Clark

Jim Clark, the national president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, talks to Lynn Dorler, executive director of the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Club at the campus of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. He saw the portable classroom with most of the club's equipment that was crushed during Hurricane Ian. Clark was given a tour of the club by Taylor Anderson, 12, an L.A. Ainger Middle School student and club member in Englewood.

ENGLEWOOD — "Catastrophic damage" is what Boys & Girls Clubs of America National President/ CEO Jim Clark repeatedly said as he reviewed the damage to Englewood and North Port clubs this week.

"Boys & Girls Clubs are essential," he said Monday while touring the Englewood club. "It's not just about after school care, but academic support, leadership, a healthy lifestyle and a support system for families. When you see this much devastation, you know they need to reopen to continue serving the children in each community, especially now when they need it the most."


