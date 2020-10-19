ENGLEWOOD — The ladies smiled as Mark Knauf handed each of them a gift bag.
Each year, Knauf and other chamber members treat the Englewood Chamber volunteers with something special. Most volunteers like a bottle of wine and a long-stem rose they are given at the annual luncheon.
"They are the backbone of the chamber," Knauf, a chamber member, said at the recent volunteer appreciation luncheon at Farlow's on the Water. "We really appreciate all of their hard work."
Kim Parks, interim executive chamber director, said volunteers work four-hour shifts answering phones and questions, greeting visitors, stocking the lobby, helping with chamber events and "much more."
"They are the face of the chamber and our first line of defense, if you will," Parks said. "Visitors, members or locals come in to get a map, or simply look around or get a business card of the best plumber in town. Our volunteers are there to help and they do it with a family on their face and in their voice."
"This year, even with COVID, our volunteers covered 1,500 hours at the chamber," she said. "Suzette (Apkarian)'s voice is so pleasant, I once was asked if she could come read to a gals grandkids. The older gentlemen love Lindsay. They will call with questions, but call back on Thursday to specifically talk to her.
"One gentleman took his teeth out and showed Mary (Bang) his teeth for her to look and to see whether he needed to go to the dentist," she said.
Parks said people call with all types of questions like when is their trash pickup?
"They've asked what store sells turtle knickknacks," Parks said. "They asked to speak to the mayor. We don't have a mayor in Englewood."
Parks said volunteers learn something new every day.
"If volunteers don't know an answer, they work to find it," she said.
Volunteers who attended included Suzette Apkarian (1 year), Mary Bang (11 years), Ann Blaha (10 years), Lindsay Broschart (5 months), Jeff Cates (5 months), Peggy Ego (5 years), Debbie German (8 years), Lydia Havey (3 years), Paulette McGreavy (3 years), Sandy McIntosh (9 years), Judie Millspaugh (12 years), Paula Savo (2 years), and Carol Zrioka (5 years). Volunteers who help seasonally include Diana Buchanan, Joyce Caton, Mary Dalton, LeeAnn Kostman, Sue Rosen, Jean Titus and Grace Walters.
Parks said she has fun with volunteers, who were given custom key rings as a gift from the chamber.
"I have enjoyed getting to know you all over the last 18 months," Parks told volunteers. "I appreciate you all and thank you. Some days it's like herding cats, but you are our cats, my cats and I love cats."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.