ENGLEWOOD — Sometimes they get hung up on. Other times, people yell at them. But mostly their work earns them a friendly smile and a thank you.
Thursday, a dozen volunteers for the Englewood Chamber were thanked with a luncheon and gifts.
It was part of the chamber’s annual celebration luncheon, held at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.
On their way in, the volunteers received hugs. On their way out, they were given gifts, a rose and a bottle of wine.
“Without the 20 volunteers helping us at the chamber, we couldn’t do everything we do and so successfully,” said Kim Parks, chamber membership coordinator. “We have four volunteers work at the office each day during the busy season, and two a day during the off-season months.”
Parks asked each volunteer to introduce themselves to the chamber lunch crowd, which included past presidents and many business owners. Some said they’ve volunteered for 10 years, others seven years, and a few just began this year.
After lunch, 10-year volunteer Mary Bang gave CPA Mark Knauf a big hug after he remembered the type of wine she liked to drink. He told her to grab a bottle of it as his thank you to her for service to the chamber.
“We really love these volunteers,” said Knauf, who initiated the idea of getting wine for the volunteers and personally picking out their favorites.
Brenda Peckham of Brookdale Rotonda told the volunteers it was a great day to say thank you.
“Today is National Gratitude Day,” she said.
For her dedication, members also recognized chamber president Mary Smedley, with a giant box of Godiva chocolates.
More fun in Englewood
Smedley said the chamber’s fifth-annual restaurant promotion, Let’s Eat! Englewood, is going great. The promotion, which ends Sept. 26, includes more 24 restaurants which offer discounted two- and three-course meals. She said excitement is building for the chamber’s signature event, Manasota Mystique on Nov. 2.
Co-chairs Brian Faro, of The Island Team of Paradise Exclusive, and Lou Cook, co-owner of Signs in One Day, held signs advertising for the event sponsors.
“Each year, the event sells out,” Faro said.
While passing the mic around the room, Eric Fogo of Key Agency, said Manasota Mystique always falls on his wife Bobbi’s birthday.
“Yes it’s a great day,” said Bobbi, adding she’s a member of the Community Academic Partners which raises money for students to having teacher tutoring at Lemon Bay High School. She’s selling tickets for the club’s annual fundraiser 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave.
“It’s a country and western dance,” she said, adding high school alumna Sarah Baer, a dance instructor and choreographer, will be showing guests how to line dance.
Georgia Regan, catering manager at the Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, announced the local band Gas House Gorillas is performing at Bikes By the Bay 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 12.
“We expect about 500 bikes that night,” she said. “Money raised will go to Brain Injury Association. There will be a bike wash.”
Chamber board member Kathy Castellano told the group to look out for more information on the About EYE On Nature, a Nature Youth Explorers Club designed to children to local wildlife.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.