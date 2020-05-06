ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Community Hospital staff, sa-lute!
Members of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce celebrated Nurses & Hospital week Wednesday with a carpool parade and a hot lunch for the staff at Englewood Community Hospital.
It was all part of the chamber's Englewood Salutes initiative, which honors those in the community who sacrifice, a part of the chamber's Englewood Community Services program. Honoring the sacrifice of the hospital's health care workers.
About three dozen cars, many decorated with streamers, balloons, signs or painted words of thanks, paraded passed the hospital staff members who were gathered at the front of the building. The doctors, nurses, technicians and staff members — all wearing protective masks — waved back as the cars honked their way bye.
Deborah Richards, a housekeeping staff member who works in the Emergency Room, enjoyed the parade. "I take great pride in making sure we limit the germs in the ER."
The chamber accepted donations to help fund the lunch for each staff member that was provided by Lighthouse Grill's mobile catering unit.
Brie Todaro an ICU nurse said she appreciated the Lighthouse lunch.
"This is great," she said. "People are so generous."
The initial sponsors for the event were the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, the Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, Lighthouse Grill Catering, Stump Pass Marina and Grande Aire Services. For more information, visit www.letshelpenglewood.com/englewood-salutes/ or call the chamber at 941-474-5511.
Sun staff members Chris Porter and Elaine Allen-Emrich contributed to this story.
