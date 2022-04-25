Volunteers of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce

Volunteers of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce were recently recognized at Ken & Barb's Grove City Kitchen in Placida for their dedication to local business and the community.

ENGLEWOOD — One after the other Englewood Chamber of Commerce volunteers introduced themselves announcing the number of years they answered the phones, greeted newcomers and helped local businesses.

More than a dozen volunteers were recently honored by the membership at Ken & Barb's Grove City Kitchen in Placida.

Volunteers, who fielded 3,000 calls last year, were recognized by the chamber with lunch and cake. CPA Mark Knauf gave them wine; Shane Whitmore of Reliable Cabinets gave them homemade honey; Chamber President Kathleen Callahan of Xpertech Auto Repair gave Joe Maxx coffee gift cards and Ken & Barb's gift cards were given by Brian Faro of Paradise Realty. Potted plants were donated by Linda Fugitt of Tailored Inspections.

The volunteers will be helping Tuesday at the Giving Challenge event at the Englewood Chamber. The Giving Challenge is a 24-hour online giving event that connects more than 700 nonprofits with donors to support local charities and create an impact in Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto and Manatee counties.


The chamber is acting as a pop up station for 11 local nonprofits in partnership with the Community Foundation Sarasota County for the 2022 Giving Challenge. Donations of $25-$100 will be matched by the Patterson Foundation and the Community Foundation will match every $1 donated to a local nonprofit — up to $100 per donation.

Englewood Chamber Executive Director Doug Izzo invites the public to stop by between noon and 6 p.m. to learn more about the participating nonprofits.

This year, the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, Inc., Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, Englewood Community Care Clinic, Englewood Community Coalition, Englewood Family YMCA, GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club, Inc., Hermitage Artist Retreat, Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood, Lemon Bay Conservancy, Inc., St. David’s Jubilee Center and The Long Walk Home are all expected at the event.

Since 2012, the Giving Challenge provided more than $59 million in unrestricted funding during seven challenges.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments