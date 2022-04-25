ENGLEWOOD — One after the other Englewood Chamber of Commerce volunteers introduced themselves announcing the number of years they answered the phones, greeted newcomers and helped local businesses.
More than a dozen volunteers were recently honored by the membership at Ken & Barb's Grove City Kitchen in Placida.
Volunteers, who fielded 3,000 calls last year, were recognized by the chamber with lunch and cake. CPA Mark Knauf gave them wine; Shane Whitmore of Reliable Cabinets gave them homemade honey; Chamber President Kathleen Callahan of Xpertech Auto Repair gave Joe Maxx coffee gift cards and Ken & Barb's gift cards were given by Brian Faro of Paradise Realty. Potted plants were donated by Linda Fugitt of Tailored Inspections.
The volunteers will be helping Tuesday at the Giving Challenge event at the Englewood Chamber. The Giving Challenge is a 24-hour online giving event that connects more than 700 nonprofits with donors to support local charities and create an impact in Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto and Manatee counties.
The chamber is acting as a pop up station for 11 local nonprofits in partnership with the Community Foundation Sarasota County for the 2022 Giving Challenge. Donations of $25-$100 will be matched by the Patterson Foundation and the Community Foundation will match every $1 donated to a local nonprofit — up to $100 per donation.
Englewood Chamber Executive Director Doug Izzo invites the public to stop by between noon and 6 p.m. to learn more about the participating nonprofits.
This year, the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, Inc., Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, Englewood Community Care Clinic, Englewood Community Coalition, Englewood Family YMCA, GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club, Inc., Hermitage Artist Retreat, Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood, Lemon Bay Conservancy, Inc., St. David’s Jubilee Center and The Long Walk Home are all expected at the event.
Since 2012, the Giving Challenge provided more than $59 million in unrestricted funding during seven challenges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.