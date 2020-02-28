Not everyone approves of an affordable housing strategy plan for Charlotte County.
Charlotte County commissioners voted 4-1 this week to accept a plan from their Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. The report recommends offering advantages to developers of affordable housing including more units than would normally be allowed, taller buildings, and waivers of construction fees.
Commissioner Chris Constance said he could not support a report that promotes broad benefits to these developers only.
“I worry about easing restrictions in neighborhoods. All of the sudden, there’s going to be an affordable housing complex built in a neighborhood, we’re going to be relaxing lot configurations, densities, parking and setbacks? There’s a lot of things to this that I don’t know that I can completely agree with,” Constance said.
He added, “I have an issue with not making it the same as what everyone else has to do. It feels like we’re granting rights, and then it’s hard to take them back.”
Other commissioners tried to persuade Constance that the board was not obligated to follow the strategies outlined in the report.
“This is not setting anything in stone. This is allowing them to move forward and establish a process that we have to vet,” Commission Chairman Bill Truex said of the advisory committee.
“If the status quo is, we’re not going to look at these recommendations, well, we’re not going to move any further ahead on affordable housing than we’ve been in the past, which is nowhere. We’re in the desert,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo.
Before voting of the report, commissioners removed a committee recommendation to lift the sewer extension moratorium for affordable housing. The board has committed to extending sewers only to specific areas where sewers would improve water quality in Charlotte Harbor and key waterways.
The advisory committee members determined earlier that the county needs 3,650 affordable housing units by 2024. They have defined affordable housing as providing rents for individuals and families earning well below the median annual income for this region. That includes nearly half the county population. Charlotte County has far less apartment rental options compared to adjacent urban counties.
The committee is finalizing a program that will allow developers to apply for various incentives. The county will determine what developer is eligible and for how many incentives their proposal qualifies.
At earlier workshops on affordable housing, Constance said he favors enhancing the county’s current strategies of building one unit at a time through such options as Habitat for Humanity, two to four family buildings or accessory apartments. Other commissioners have said that will not work fast enough to provide housing for places like Sunseeker resorts that opens in 2021.
