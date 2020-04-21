Englewood Beach and Port Charlotte Beach will reopen Monday, April 27, according to a press release from Charlotte County.
Beach restrooms will remain closed. Parking meters will be disabled.
Charlotte County sports fields and dog parks will reopen for regularly scheduled hours beginning Friday, April 24.
Baseball, softball, soccer and football fields will reopen. No organized activities will be permitted. County facilities not included in this announcement will remain closed, the release states.
"Please follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing. Gatherings of 10 or more are not permitted under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order," said Brian Gleason in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.
For facility hours of operation, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sarasota County officials plan to discuss reopening its beaches Wednesday. These include Manasota Beach and Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key.
