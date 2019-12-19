ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex left no doubt how much he respected Mac Horton.
"He served our community in a lot of different capacities," Truex said at the formal dedication ceremony Thursday of Charlotte's Mac V. Horton West County Annex on San Casa Drive. Truex described Horton as a good friend, one of his mentors and for encouraging his foray into elective office.
"He had a way of settling a situation, whether it was divisive or not," Truex said.
The two first met as members of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary of which Horton was a founding member and its first president.
"Tell Mac we are still thinking of him," Truex asked Horton's wife, Esther, who attended the dedication with their 18-year-old granddaugher, Meryl Tyjenski. Horton could not attend dedication due to a long-term illness. Truex asked the attendees, "Please keep Mac in your thoughts and prayers."
"I think this is the most wonderful Christmas gift anyone could give Mac," Esther said afterward. Their granddaughter said she was lucky to have a grandfather like Horton.
"My grandfather has been a very strong male figure in my life," Tyjenski said. "He always taught me to respect and build on the community. I feel honored to have him as a grandfather. He's done so much to help the people we know and love."
Horton's public service included serving as an elected Englewood Water District supervisor in 1972. He then sought a seat on the Charlotte County School Board and served on the school board from 1984 until 1996. He served on the school board during the construction and dedication of L.A. Ainger Middle School, which was named for Esther Horton's father, who had also served on the School Board as well.
L.A. Ainger was a mentor and guiding influence to Mac Horton in his early days in Englewood and helped guide his son-in-law toward community service.
After 12 years on the School Board, Horton first successfully ran for the District 3 Charlotte County commission seat in 1996. He stayed on the commission until 2004. He ended his political career serving one term as Charlotte’s Supervisor of Elections.
But elective offices are only a part of the story of Horton's community service.
"There are many things that you will never know that Mac was involved in," Truex said. He read off a short list of how Horton served as a past president for the Englewood Rotary chapter, past president of Englewood Recreation Council, founding director of the Englewood Jaycees and was inducted into the Loyal Order of Smoked Mullets.
During his tenure as a county commissioner, Horton was a leader with then County Property Appraiser Frank Desguin in the successful effort to save the historic courthouse in downtown Punta Gorda.
The county previously dedicated the Winchester Boulevard South corridor to Horton, who had been a strong advocate to see Winchester Boulevard completed from Placida Road north to South River Road in Sarasota County. But to Truex, the dedication of a building to Horton would be more lasting tribute for all he did for Englewood and Charlotte County.
