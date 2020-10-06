CHARLOTTE COUNTY — A new task force will take aim at construction fraud in Charlotte County.
State Attorney Amira Fox of the 12th Judicial Circuit created a contractor/construction fraud task force to potentially help victims who lose money during construction of their homes or businesses.
The announcement comes after HD Custom Homes partners Stephen Dukes, 47, and Matthew Harden, 53, were recently charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of fraud and 13 counts of misapplication of construction funds. The pair were arrested recently after abruptly closing the doors of their Englewood business, leaving customers with more than $8 million in unfinished homes.
Customers complained to the CCSO in 2018. For two years, CCSO Detective Kevin Bordner with the Economic Crimes Unit investigated 52 cases. Only 13 counts of misapplication of construction funds are being brought against the men.
“As your State Attorney, I want to protect innocent consumers from fraudulent activity as well as protect those businesses which follow the law. I am proud to announce the creation of the State Attorney’s Office Contractor/Construction Fraud Task Force,” Fox wrote in a statement. “This task force will assess issues, share information, and identify best practices with law enforcement agencies, elected officials, and construction professionals circuit-wide to ensure effective investigations and successful prosecutions of construction fraud.”
Construction is a $50 billion industry in the State of Florida and growing. The population of our region is expected to rise to 1.5 million in 2025. This means more growth and construction will be happening and unfortunately, that also brings opportunities for fraud. According to a recent survey, nearly 36% of all consumers indicated that contractor fraud is their primary concern with construction.
The State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit will handle any cases arising from the work of the task force. The first meeting of the Contractor/Construction Fraud Task Force is Oct. 15 with discussion of potential criminal cases.
“This will be a closed meeting,” Fox wrote.
However, a free in-person or online workshop on avoiding contractor fraud is scheduled 9 a.m. Oct. 15, at the Charlotte County Administration Center, Room 119, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex, who owns Truex Preferred Construction in Englewood, is leading the workshop. Truex, Fox and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell will answer questions from the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.