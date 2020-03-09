GULF COVE — Charlotte County firefighters battled a quick-moving brush fire for two hours Monday afternoon in the Gulf Cove area.
The fire centered around Burns Terrace and Evelyn Avenue and the first call came in at 12:46 p.m. Flames burned several blocks of woods between Gillot Boulevard to the west and the Myakka River to the east.
Firefighters asked several homeowners to leave their homes while they fought the fire, said Todd Dunn, spokesman for Charlotte County Fire EMS. No homes were lost.
Charlotte County requested strike teams from Lee and Sarasota counties. As the firefighters got the blaze under control, they canceled the team from Lee County, and the Sarasota crews came in and took over the area for mop-up and the search for hot spots. The fire was deemed under control at 2:45 p.m. and residents were allowed to return to the area.
Besides multiple units from Charlotte County Fire EMS, the Florida Division of Forestry supplied four tractors, an airplane for spotting and a helicopter. The Forestry helicopter and an additional helicopter from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office doused the flames with water from above.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.