Police lights

ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found at Stump Pass Beach State Park on Manasota Key in Englewood.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are now at the park on the southern tip of Manasota Key.

Boaters found the body of a male on the waters edge and called the Sheriff's Office at 12:19 p.m.

"Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit are on scene conducting an investigation," said Claudette Bennett, spokesman for the sheriff's office. "However, it is not suspicious in nature and there is no threat to the community."

Updates will be posted on the CCSO blog, ccsoblog.org/2020/07/31/body-found-stump-pass-park/

0
0
0
0
1

Load comments