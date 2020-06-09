MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners are helping to launch this year's Englewood Beach Waterfest.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to provide $50,000 worth of in-kind services to the all-volunteer, nonprofit Waterfest organization.
Waterfest organizers plan to host the Offshore Powerboat Association's world championship races and other festivities Nov. 19-22 in Englewood. The two days of competitive racing in the Gulf of Mexico, along with the Racing Village at Englewood Beach and the traditional Friday Night boat parade party on Dearborn Street turn Englewood into the center of the powerboat universe for a week each November.
The in-kind grant is intended to offset expenses for Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies, fire and EMS, permitting fees, county Parks and Recreation services and transit services.
Charlotte County tourism director Wendie Vestfall noted how Waterfest has generated $4.4 million economic impact in hotel rentals and other revenues spent in the county.
"It's an amazing event," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said at Tuesday's meeting.
Recognition of Waterfest extends beyond the county boundaries.
For the second consecutive year, the Southeast Tourism Society named Englewood Beach Waterfest as one of its top 20 Southeast events for November 2020. The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985.
Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on two websites, Southeast Tourism Society and Travel Media Press Room.
But for Waterfest organizers, this is just the beginning of ensuring this year's event is as successful as previous five years. As it has in the past, the success of Waterfest depends upon its volunteers and community support.
"We're hoping to start our sponsorship drive in the next month," Waterfest president Steve Gardiner told commissioners.
He assured commissioners Waterfest will follow all CDC, state and other health guidelines. His hope, however, is that the pandemic will be quelled by November so thousands can enjoy the racing.
"We'll see," Gardiner said.
