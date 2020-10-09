CHARLOTTE COUNTY — A Charlotte County resident tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County reported Friday.
The health department and county mosquito control district issued an advisory for an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Charlotte County.
The case is under investigation, according to Scott Schermerhorn, Charlotte County Mosquito Control manager.
"The person was on a fishing trip in Lee County and may have contracted the virus there," he said. "We are taking precautionary measures and want the public to protect themselves. We have sprayed around the Charlotte-North Port border, and Lee County sprayed around our border.
"We are hoping to get through this rainy season without any more cases and not allow those populations to migrate along the border," he said. "Covid is a terrible virus, but there are other mosquito-borne ones that can make you sick. It would be doubly painful to be sick with COVID-19 and something like West Nile Virus."
Schermerhorn said a sentinel chicken also tested positive for West Nile virus infection on the border of Charlotte and North Port. He said residents should empty anything on their property that collects water, like old tires, toys, unused kiddie pools, that make it easy for mosquitoes to breed.
"The risk of transmission to humans has increased," he said. "We've had a lot of rain in the past few weeks, we've had a lot of standing water. Mosquitoes thrive in standing water.
Each week, mosquito control districts must report cases of disease through sentinel chicken testing or positive cases in humans and animals. According to the state database, as of Sept. 15, there were two cases of West Nile Virus found in sentinel chickens in Sarasota County and one chicken tested positive Eastern equine encephalitis virus.
Lee County reported 10 new West Nile Virus positive cases and 85 total this year of sentinel chickens that tested positive for the virus and one human case.
"In October, we generally see hot spots along the North Port and Charlotte County border," he said. "We do pool testing, which means we take a large number of mosquitoes in a large area, grind them and test for viruses. It helps us spray faster when we learn there's a diseased area."
In Charlotte County, call mosquito control at 941-743-1200. Sarasota County Mosquito Control operates on mosquito complaints. For mosquito issues, call 941-861-5000.
