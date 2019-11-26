MURDOCK — Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance proved himself consistent Tuesday.
As he has on prior occasions, Constance expressed his consternation over permitting agencies requiring the county to spend $6.8 million to replace scoured bare rock bottom that will be covered up with sand with the beach sand nourishment of Manasota Key's critically eroded Gulf shoreline.
"These are somewhat antiquated, environmental measures they are making us comply with," Constance said, explaining he knew his vote would be the lone dissenting vote and knew the rest of the board would pass the funding.
"They really don't make any sense," he said. "These were put in place in the ’60s and ’70s, when you could ask your congressman for an earmark (funding)."
The bare, hard bottom is in 10 feet of water, 200 feet from the shoreline. The trough now encompasses 4.25 acres and is 5,000 feet long — and it’s expanding south. The county is required to build an artificial reef with limestone rocks at a location that will not be covered with sand.
It's part of the project to put sand where it is permitted to go, on perennially eroding Manasota Key beaches.
"We studied that area and it's full of worms and algae," Constance said. He'd be more understanding of the permitting requirement if a new marina or other commercial interest wanted to cover up the hard bottom. "So we have to spend $6.8 million to drop (limestone) rocks off the coast so this wildlife can live 'over there.' "
Charlotte isn't alone. Manasota Key's Gulf shoreline in Sarasota County, especially north of Blind Pass Beach, also sees scoured out patches of rocky bottom near shore.
Constance's criticisms are not a sign he opposes the beach nourishment project. He supports restoring sand along the Gulf shoreline.
Constance joined his fellow commissioners for unanimous votes for the beach project, including a vote awarding a $30 million contract to Illinois-based Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. to restore Gulf shorelines on Knight and Don Pedro islands, Manasota Key to north of Blind Pass Beach.
"It looks like we are full steam ahead," said Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association.
In an email to Commissioner Bill Truex, who was named chairman Tuesday, Ochab said, "This project will help to take care of our number-one asset in Charlotte County, our beach! Not only will this project help residents, families and visitors enjoy the beach, it will also be an economic boost to our area as well as act as a protection of our properties."
The goal is to begin pouring sand onto the shorelines as early in January as possible. The permitting calls for the project to stop on Manasota Key on May 1, the beginning of sea turtle nesting season.
The county is still waiting for its permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
"The county and consulting team (Naples-based Coastal Engineering Consultants) are in constant communication with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and (Florida Department of Environmental Protection) to complete the permit processing and notice to proceed requirements to keep the project on schedule," said Public Works project manager Matthew Logan.
For more information about the beach renourishment project, visit "Project Status" at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
