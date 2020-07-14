MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners voted down an emergency ordinance mandating masks in many public spaces on Tuesday afternoon.

Commissioner Chris Constance made the motion to approve the ordinance -- or county law -- and it was seconded by Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. The vote was 3-2 against the ordinance, with Constance and Deutsch voting in favor.

The commission listened to several dozen members of the audience during the public input portion of the hearing. Most, but not all, asked the commissioners to drop the idea, stressing individual choices.

Following the public discussion, Constance, a medical doctor, read several emails from health care leaders in the community urging the county to take action with an ordinance. 

Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said the mandate wasn't enforceable since it has 11 exceptions.

"I support the safety protocols, but how do we get there?" he said.

He said he thought it would be better if the county could pass a resolution, rather than an ordinance, stressing the importance of wearing masks.

