MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners voted down an emergency ordinance mandating masks in many public spaces on Tuesday afternoon.
Commissioner Chris Constance made the motion to approve the ordinance -- or county law -- and it was seconded by Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. The vote was 3-2 against the ordinance, with Constance and Deutsch voting in favor.
The commission listened to several dozen members of the audience during the public input portion of the hearing. Most, but not all, asked the commissioners to drop the idea, stressing individual choices.
Following the public discussion, Constance, a medical doctor, read several emails from health care leaders in the community urging the county to take action with an ordinance.
Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said the mandate wasn't enforceable since it has 11 exceptions.
"I support the safety protocols, but how do we get there?" he said.
He said he thought it would be better if the county could pass a resolution, rather than an ordinance, stressing the importance of wearing masks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Total lack of leadership. Ignoring the advice of medical professionals because they are afraid of getting yelled at. Doing the right thing is not an option in Charlotte County.
Resolution Lives Matter!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.