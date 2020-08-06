ROTONDA WEST — It was long time coming, but now Charlotte County has reached an agreement to improve stormwater drainage in Rotonda West.
A week ago, county commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding that will allow Public Works to address Rotonda drainage issues.
For years, questions and disputes existed over who owns what and who was responsible for maintenance of drainage pipes. Was it the county, the Rotonda West Association or the Rotonda Golf & Country Club?
The county can only maintain drainage and other infrastructure on publicly owned properties or where it has easements.
“This is a long-awaited memorandum,” Public Works Director John Elias told commissioners, noting how Rotonda is already seeing failures of its stormwater drainage pipes — many of which are 50 or more years old.
The “known pipes” are not the only drainage piping buried in Rotonda decades ago.
“This is a tremendous amount of infrastructure takeover,” he cautioned commissioners, suggesting significant failures already exist, “but the county cannot afford to have the system fail completely.”
Rotonda resident Hank Killion is chair of the West County Stormwater Utility Advisory Board. He recalled in 2017 how he and John Pesko, then a member of the Rotonda West Street & Drainage Maintenance Advisory Board, wanted the county to be provided with “blanket easements,” so workers could access property where problems occur.
The county now has those easements in hand.
“Working with (Elias) has been a breath of fresh air,” Killion said.
The maintenance program, including relining underground pipes, will be expensive. County staff estimates costs at $21 million or more. Elias suggested 70% would be paid through the West County Stormwater assessment and the remaining 30% added to the Rotonda streets assessment
Preliminary “worse-case scenerio” estimates suggest Rotonda West property owners could see an additional stormwater utility assessment of $228 annually for six years and $86 added to their street and drainage assessment for six years.
“We hope we could phase this out over a longer period of time without as large of a (fiscal) impact,” Elias said.
The stormwater advisory board set aside $1.25 million in its budget this year to address Rotonda’s drainage and plans to set aside another $1.25 million in its 2021 budget, Killion said.
The situation Rotonda West faces isn’t its alone. Elias noted that Gardens of Gulf Cove, Deep Creek, Burnt Store and other older subdivisions face similar issues with the maintenance of their stormwater drainage systems.
