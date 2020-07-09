ESbusinessburglary071020a

Charlotte County Sheriff's detectives block off the parking lot of Harbor at Lemon Bay marina in Englewood on Thursday.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies and detectives spent Thursday morning investigating a business burglary just off State Road 776, just feet from the Sarasota County line in Englewood.

The investigation centered around the Harbor at Lemon Bay marina, where deputies had blocked off the entire business with yellow crime scene tape.

Deputies were canvassing the area looking for a suspect, said Claudette Bennett, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, but no description was available as of noon Thursday. 

A tow truck driver removed a silver Toyota van from the crime scene. K-9 units were at the business as well. 

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-475-9005.

