ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies and detectives spent Thursday morning investigating a business burglary just off State Road 776, just feet from the Sarasota County line in Englewood.
The investigation centered around the Harbor at Lemon Bay marina, where deputies had blocked off the entire business with yellow crime scene tape.
Deputies were canvassing the area looking for a suspect, said Claudette Bennett, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, but no description was available as of noon Thursday.
A tow truck driver removed a silver Toyota van from the crime scene. K-9 units were at the business as well.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-475-9005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.