Charlotte County's "outsider" image is gaining attention in the "big leagues."
At a recent national "eTourism Summit," sponsored by Expedia Media Solutions in San Francisco, Charlotte's Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau accepted an "eTSY award" for excellence and best use of short videos.
With short digital videos, the county's tourism bureau promotes the county's "Outside is our Best Side" marketing theme by featuring "outsider" tourist attractions.
“It is an honor to be recognized for our continued pursuit of positioning Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach as an authentic and experiential destination,” county tourism director Wendie Vestfall stated in a press release.
"We have worked closely with key industry partners and destination advocates on this important project, and are proud to see our efforts are showcasing Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach as the ultimate outside vacation for all types of visitors,” she said.
The goal of the videos, Vestfall said, was to highlight the uniqueness of Charlotte County to visitors, as well as utilizing word play to attract "outsiders," those looking for something different, those wanting an unique Florida experience.
Featured in the short videos include:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.