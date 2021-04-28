Charlotte Harbor, along with Lido and Longboat keys in Sarasota Bay remain local hot spots for toxic red tide blooms.
Water samples are still turning up medium — 100,000 to 1 million cells per liter of water — or even higher concentrations of red tide algae in Charlotte Harbor, according to myfwc.com Wednesday.
Red tide cells turned up in 58 water samples collected throughout Southwest Florida. Of those water samples, 35 tainted samples were collected in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, wildlife officials reported.
Water samples from Lido Key near Sarasota, and Longboat Key west of Bradenton, saw a cluster of low concentrations — 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter of water.
In its daily beach conditions reports Wednesday at visitbeaches.org, Mote Marine Laboratory reported people suffering "slight" respiratory irritations, a symptom of red tide Wednesday on Lido Beach.
However, north and south of those barrier islands, the water samples showed no noxious levels of red tide. North Jetty Beach in Nokomis to Siesta Key near Sarasota turned up very low counts, less than 10,000 cells per liter of water.
All of Manasota Key down to the Charlotte County Boca Grande Fishing Pier on Gasparilla Island apparently were free or only saw background counts, less than a 1,000 cells per liter of water. Low concentrations of red tide were detected in a water sample from Boca Grande Pass.
Mote Marine Laboratory provides detailed daily beach conditions at visitbeaches.org. To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.