The latest samples posted by state officials show low levels of red tide algae remain in Charlotte Harbor.
The beaches from Boca Grande to Sarasota remain clear of the toxin-producing algae, however, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports on myfwc.com Thursday.
A water sample taken Monday at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex showed low counts — 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter of water. A sample taken from the canal at Arapahoe Circle in Port Charlotte turned up a "very low" concentration, no more than 10,000 cells per liter.
The good news for Gulf beaches is the water samples collected from Boca Grande north to Venice and beyond turned up only natural background counts or were completely free of the algae.
Samples taken in the Gulf and bays around Sarasota turned up spotty signs of very low or background counts of red tide. But on Longboat Key, and the mouth of Tampa Bay in Manatee County, the counts from water samples rose to more than 10,000 cells per liter of water.
Mote Marine Laboratory reported no one complained about respiratory irritations, a sign of red tide toxins in the air, at public beaches throughout Sarasota and Charlotte counties this week.
Mote posts its detailed daily beach conditions reports daily at visitbeaches.org.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
