This week's weather might say otherwise, but USA Today reports Charlotte County is one of the top 30 areas in the country that get the most sun.
24/7 Wall St, a financial news and opinion-based content company, ranked metropolitan statistical areas with the most hours of peak sun per day using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s North America Land Data Assimilation System. Charlotte County, which is known as the Punta Gorda MSA, ranked 27th.
According to the USA Today report, here's how Charlotte County measures up:
5 hours and 22 minutes average of full-sun per day.
81.5 degrees is the average daily max temperature.
49.1 inches is the average annual precipitation.
182,033 is the population.
475,000 people visited Charlotte County in 2018, according to the county's Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
163,000 visited Charlotte County in the first fiscal quarter of 2019.
The No. 1 area for sunshine is El Centro, California, which is a lot hotter and drier:
5 hours, 46 minutes of average hours of full-sun
86.5 degrees is the average daily max temperature
3.6 inches is the annual precipitation: 3.6 inches
182,830 is the population
Charlotte County keeps a 'sunny disposition'
"Being included in the USA Today article legitimizes (our county as a) perfect sunny getaway destination, especially for those who live in places where they do not have as much sunshine," said Wendie Vestfall, the county's tourism director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
"It also validates our motto of, 'Our best side is outside,'" Vestfall said. "More hours of sun mean more opportunities to enjoy the various outdoor activities, such as fishing, kayaking or stand up paddle boarding, bicycling, hiking and pickleball.
"Spend any amount of time in Punta Gorda and you will feel the sunny disposition of those who live and work there. When you feel healthier, you feel happier and that is the feeling we want visitors to have when spending time in Punta Gorda, happiness."
How much sun is too much?
The higher the UV index, the more protection is needed, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a government-based organization that provides biomedical and genomic information.
For very fair-skinned people, UV radiation starts becoming harmful after about 5 to 10 minutes in the sun. For darker-skinned people, the UV radiation becomes harmful after 60 minutes.
