GULF COVE — Charlotte County's first virtual public meeting concerned the future development of Myakka River Park.
"It's been one year since our last meeting," said Mike Koenig, Community Services resource manager, explaining how COVID-19 and pandemic protocols led the county to broadcast an online virtual meeting.
Eighty people joined the online presentation Tuesday evening for a presentation of the final plans master plan for the development of the 129-acre park land along the Myakka River.
Not to be confused with the Myakka River State Park no the nearby Myakka River State Forest — which are both to the north and much larger — Charlotte's Myakka River Park is in the middle of the Gulf Cove subdivision. It is on the western bank of the Myakka, across the river from El Jobean. On the landward side, it's hemmed in by Spire Street and Gallagher Boulevard, which are off Gillot Boulevard.
Along with consultants, Koenig explained how the park will be developed as a passive park with amenities like paved and unpaved trails, a children's playground, picnic tables, kayak launch, an observation deck overlooking the water and other amenities. The park will be developed in phases.
The county budgeted $800,000 for the park over the next two years to begin work on the park.
"Unfortunately, that doesn't buy us a whole lot," Koenig said, but added how he expects work to begin on mapping out the various trails in the park. He also hopes the county will be able to garner grant funding to supplement the county's investment.
"In 12 months, you should see some activity around the property, even if it is just the natural trails going in," he said.
Addressing Gulf Cove residents' concern over traffic in and out of the park, the plan calls for the expansion of Gallagher Boulevard where the main entrance will be. Vegetation will surround the park and act as a buffer for the neighborhood.
Koenig assured residents how the amenities for the park — including the expansion of Gallagher Boulevard — will be paid out of the county's allocations for parks, and not Gulf Cove's road and drainage taxing unit, which property owners pay into. Any improvements to Gillot will come under the purview of Public Works, Koenig said.
The Myakka River Park plans can be found at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/departments/community-services/parks/park-planning-development.stml.
For anyone who didn't attend the meeting but wants to comment or to request more information, email Koenig at Mike.Koenig@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.