Charlotte County workers have repaired damage to the South Gulf Cove lock sustained during Tropical Storm Eta this week.

 FACEBOOK PHOTO

SOUTH GULF COVE — Storm surge from Tropical Storm Eta short-circuited the South Gulf Cove lock Wednesday.

Workers repaired the lock, and it was up and running again Friday afternoon.

“The storm surge infiltrated some electrical junction boxes and new wiring had to be installed,” Public Works spokeswoman Tracy Doherty said Friday. The storm surge overwhelmed the lock, saturating its circuitry.

The county alerted boaters in the area Thursday that the lock was closed and inoperative due to high water.

In response, the county stationed a staff member at the lock to operate it manually and assist boaters. The county asked boaters to expect short delays while the repairs were underway.

For more information, contact Patrick Ferriter at 941-626-1825 or Patrick.Ferriter@charlottecountyfl.gov.

Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com

