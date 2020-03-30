Charlotte County Schools will remain closed through May 1, Superintendent Steve Dionisio told staff and parents Monday night.
The move came after President Trump extended the nation’s social-distancing guidelines through April 30. State Education Secretary Richard Corcoran recommended to the state’s superintendents that schools stay closed past the planned April 15 date, until May 1. Schools are operated by local school boards, meaning the state has no authority to do so.
Dionisio said in an email that the state did not formally instruct the district to stay closed. “I apologize for not being able to get you the information about school being closed in advance of the parents and students, but unfortunately I heard the news about school being closed until May 1 from the media,” the superintendent stated in an email sent to staff members. A few minutes later, he sent out a recorded telephone message saying that the distance learning plan called Instructional Continuity Plant that went into effect Monday would continue through May 1.
As of 8 p.m., Sarasota County had not made an announcement regarding extending the school closures past April 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.