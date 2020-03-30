Charlotte County Schools will remain closed through May 1, Superintendent Steve Dionisio told staff and parents Monday night.

The move came after President Trump extended the nation’s social-distancing guidelines through April 30. State Education Secretary Richard Corcoran recommended to the state’s superintendents that schools stay closed past the planned April 15 date, until May 1. Schools are operated by local school boards, meaning the state has no authority to do so.

Dionisio said in an email that the state did not formally instruct the district to stay closed. “I apologize for not being able to get you the information about school being closed in advance of the parents and students, but unfortunately I heard the news about school being closed until May 1 from the media,” the superintendent stated in an email sent to staff members. A few minutes later, he sent out a recorded telephone message saying that the distance learning plan called Instructional Continuity Plant that went into effect Monday would continue through May 1.

As of 8 p.m., Sarasota County had not made an announcement regarding extending the school closures past April 15.

