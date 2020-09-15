Sarasota County Schools counted 25 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the online dashboard updated at 3 p.m.
The number jumped up eight cases from the Sept. 11 count of 16 cases.
Toledo Blade Elementary School in North Port reported its first two cases, according to the website.
Venice and Riverview each had four students test positive. Tuttle and Phillippi Shores elementary schools in Sarasota each had three. North Port High has reported two cases.
Also in South County, Englewood Elementary, Venice Area Middle School and Laurel-Nokomis School each reported one case.
According to the dashboard, 10 student cases were reported at the high school level, 10 cases from the elementary level, one at the middle school, two combinations of schools, and two staff members.
Charlotte County Schools’ number ticked up by one to five cases, all students. The new case was at Murdock Middle School in Port Charlotte, and is that school’s second case. Other positive cases were reported at Charlotte Technical College, Kingsway Elementary and Port Charlotte High.
Charlotte County has sent home approximately 920 students to work at home since the school year began.
Of those, 500 students were determined to have symptoms that may be considered COVID-19-like or related, according to the CDC website, according to district spokesman Michael Riley. Another 400 have been sent home because of siblings or other household members having symptoms. Approximately 20 students have been sent home because a family member tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those students, approximately 50 were from Lemon Bay High.
“Our Student Exclusion Decision Tree was developed in collaboration with the DOH-Charlotte County and follows FDOH and CDC guidelines and recommendations,” Riley explained.
Sarasota County Schools have 72 students in quarantine, nine of which have tested positive to COVID-19.
The Sarasota County Schools dashboard is updated at 3 p.m. and can be viewed at bit.ly/3hjZKHE.
The Charlotte County Schools COVID-19 dashboard can be viewed at yourcharlotteschools.net/domain/5078 and is updated when positive cases are reported.
