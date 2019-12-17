ENGLEWOOD — It's been planned for awhile, but this week Charlotte County will formally dedicate its West County Annex to Mac Horton.
In April, the county officials opened the new annex and announced they would name it for Horton. However, a formal dedication is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, at the center, 6868 San Casa Drive.
For Frank Desquin — former Charlotte County Property Appraiser who first recommended the new annex be named for Horton — it was a no-brainer. He cited Horton's dedication to the county, its history and his public service.
"Party (affiliation) has nothing to do with it," said Desguin, who is a Democrat while Horton is a Republican.
The two didn't let any partisanship stop them in the late 1990s from working hand-in-hand and spearheading the effort to save the historic county courthouse in downtown Punta Gorda. Horton, then a county commissioner, was a staunch defender of the courthouse when "short-sighted" individuals wanted it demolished, Desguin said.
Horton's public service began long before the battle over the courthouse.
The longtime Englewood resident's political career began when he decided to serve as an elected Englewood Water District supervisor in 1972. He then sought a seat on the Charlotte County School Board. He served on the school board from 1984 until 1996, a time that included the construction and dedication of L.A. Ainger Middle School, which was named for Horton's father-in-law and mentor, who had served on the School Board as well.
In 1996, Horton first successfully ran for the District 3 Charlotte County commission seat. He stayed on the commission until 2004. He ended his political career serving one term as Charlotte's Supervisor of Elections. Elections Supervisor Paul Stamoulis — then a little-known retired judge from New Jersey — defeated Horton's re-election bid in the 2008 Republican primary.
Horton's community service wasn't limited to public service. He is a charter member of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary. He'd organized and participated in numerous Englewood community events over the decades, and he often was found behind a barbecue grill cooking up the hot dogs and hamburgers for the crowd.
The new 18,900-square-foot, four-acre annex has replaced the smaller annex on the same site on San Casa Drive. The West County Annex was budgeted for $6.5 million from the 2014, funded with 1-percent local option sales tax. The project came in under budget at $5.1 million.
The new West County annex acts as an administration center housing the Englewood offices of the Charlotte County Tax Collector, the Supervisor of Elections and Property Appraiser, and the county's Human Services and Utilities departments. County Commissioner Bill Truex also has an office in the annex.
Besides county offices, the building is also home to nonprofits, including the free Englewood Community CARE Clinic, the Florida Department of Health's Women, Infants, and Children program, and the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies.
