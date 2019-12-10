MURDOCK — Kelley Enterprises made a good impression on residents of Palm, Knight and Don Pedro islands.
Thanks to islander support, Charlotte County will rebid a contract to maintain shell roads on the bridgeless barrier islands.
The Englewood-based Kelley Enterprises maintained the shell roads on the islands. Kelley's contract is ending. But when the county rebid the contract, Palmetto-based Gator Grading and Paving outbid Kelly. Gator bid $885,625. Kelley bid $964,905.
Islanders, like Bill Cauldwell, turned out Tuesday to support Kelley and ask commissioners to throw out the bids and extend Kelley's existing contract until the contract can be rebid.
The residents praised Kelley's maintenance of the roads, including how Kelley keeps a tractor on the island that can be used to regrade washed out portions of the road, which comes in handy during the rainy summer months.
They also suggested commissioners that the contract specifications led to inaccurate comparisons of two bids.
"I think, fundamentally, the document is flawed," Commissioner Ken Dogherty said, not quite ready to throw out the bid initially.
Commissioner Joseph Tiseo noted the county has some latitude, but it needs to use "fairness to all bidders."
"Apples and zucchinis," Commissioner Chis Constance said of his review of the two bids.
When all was said and done, commissioners voted to reject a contract with Gator and rebid the project. They directed county staff to revise the bid itself.
The county will also extend Kelley's contract 120 calendar days.
