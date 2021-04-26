MURDOCK — Charlotte County will map out the future of beach restoration and Stump Pass dredging.
Commissioners are scheduled to review what’s been accomplished and what directions the county needs to take in the future. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. today, and can be viewed live online CC-TV at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Coastal Engineering Consultants — the firm overseeing the county the beach restoration on Manasota Key and Stump Pass dredging — will present a report on the recent Manasota Key sand project and show projections for an upcoming maintenance dredging of Stump Pass.
The presentation will also delve into the financial strategies. That interests Manasota Key property owners.
“We have been asking for a financial report,” said Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association. “We are looking for a financial report where all the money will be fairly allocated.”
The initial Manasota Key sand project included several miles on the key in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties, from Blind Pass Beach to the north and and continuing south to Stump Pass Beach State Park. It cost $20 million. Charlotte County anticipates $7.6 million reimbursement from Sarasota County for its share of the project costs.
Projections over the next five years show a $2 million savings could be seen, consultants say.
According to the funding formula, Charlotte County contributes 42% of the cost for the sand project. Half of the local share is paid out the county’s general fund and Manasota Key property owners pay the remaining share of the county’s contribution through a special taxing unit.
If there is a saving, Ochab said, he has heard from property owners who would like a proportional rebate on their assessments.
Any subsequent maintenance sand projects will be less expensive.
The state required the county to replace bare rock-bottom habitat that was covered up with sand. That was a one-time $6.8 million expense.
The county built 4.2 acres of rocky reef — one reef north of Englewood Beach and a second reef south of the public beach. Photos show the reefs are already attracting fish and other marine life.
The state of Florida picked up 35% of the sand project. Charlotte will be looking at pursuing federal funding to help reduce the local contributions to future projects.
Coastal Engineering consultants will also talk about the upcoming maintenance dredging project for Manasota Key. Consultants will also discuss the success of the permeable rock groin at the southern tip of Manasota Key at Stump Pass.
