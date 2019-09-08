ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County is battling to keep South Manasota Key dark for the sea turtles now emerging from their nests.
It's no easy task. Ask Pat Connor, owner of the White Elephant Pub.
At the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee meeting Thursday, Susie Derheimer, county environmental specialist, explained how most businesses have attempted to be compliant with the county's sea turtle protection ordinance. The ordinance, like other protection ordinances, calls for lights either to be turned off or shielded so that light doesn't shine on the Gulf beaches. The local nesting season extends from May 1 to Oct. 31.
As soon as they emerge from their nests at night, sea turtle hatchlings scramble to the water and head for deeper waters of the Gulf and begin their lives. Instinctively, they head toward the brightest light, which is naturally on the horizon — even on moonless nights.
However, artificial lighting can confuse the sea turtles. They can go the wrong way, away from the water, which poses many fatal dangers to the hatchlings.
The county has documented 14 hatchling disorientation instances this nesting season, 12 of which were found in the commercial area on South Manasota Key, across from Englewood Beach.
While most of the businesses have been helpful, problems have arisen, including some due the "high staff turnover," Derheimer said. The county needs to keep re-educating employees of businesses how the lights need to be turned off to keep baby turtles from being confused.
Also, whether they are ignoring instructions or aren't told about restrictions, vacationers and other short-term renters on local barrier islands are leaving lights on, blazing across the beaches at night. Staff at Gulf Realty is working to educate its tenants and is considering passing on any fines to these tenants.
"I'm not fighting (the county)," Connor said Thursday evening. He faces a code enforcement hearing, scheduled for Oct. 3, for violating the sea turtle protection ordinance. If found guilty, Conner could face fines of $250 a day for violating the ordinance.
"Hey, I am a turtle lover," he said.
Before the hearing, the county will conduct a follow-up inspection to determine whether the White Elephant is in compliance with the ordinance. County spokesman Brian Gleason said Friday, "If they are still found in violation, Code Enforcement will issue a Notice of Violation. We don’t have any other code cases."
However, the county is currently investigating an additional complaint involving Palm Island Resort on Knight Island. Meanwhile, Circle K on Manasota Key has filed for a county sign permit.
Derheimer credited Connor for turning off his main marquee sign, as ordered; however, he's left on two small neon beer signs on the third floor of the White Elephant. Those two signs are also shining onto the beach.
Connor said Thursday he did not know the county had any complaint with those signs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.