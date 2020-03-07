SARASOTA — With one final gasp, the litigation by Siesta Key resident Mike Cosentino to reverse a May 2016 County Commission decision has come to an end, maybe, at the circuit court level.
An appeal is still likely to follow, however, once a final, final ruling is entered in the coming weeks.
In her ruling last week, Circuit Judge Andrea McHugh formally invalidated two amendments to the county charter approved overwhelmingly by county voters in 2018. Those two amendments were initiated by Cosentino and a nonprofit organization he founded — Reopen Beach Road — in pursuit of his cause.
The first of those two amendments required commissioners to rescind their May 2016 vacation of a portion of Beach Road on Siesta Key and reacquire the vacated roadway. The second amendment prohibited the county from selling any parks, preserves, beach and water access, and waterfront vistas.
Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll, filling in for McHugh, had ruled last October that the two amendments were unconstitutional on the grounds that they were inconsistent with Florida law.
Central to Carroll’s ruling was a finding that in enacting the charter, the county’s voters did not reserve to themselves legislative or executive powers. Instead, these powers remain with the County Commission, and the two charter amendments attempted to usurp the authority granted to commissioners by the charter.
McHugh’s order, issued on Feb. 28, came at the request of the county attorney’s office and the attorneys for two of the three private property owners who had sought the road vacation.
During a Feb. 18 hearing on this request, Cosentino argued that McHugh could not issue a final order in the case because Carroll’s October ruling had found that a portion of one amendment was constitutional.
That portion encouraged the county to maintain maximum rights of way for waterfront access and whenever possible, to make them accessible to mobility impaired purposes.
Calling that good public policy, McHugh disagreed with Cosetino’s argument.
“The flaw in this argument, is that neither Cosentino, nor Reopen Beach Road, have ever sought declaratory relief with respect to 3.10 (one of the charter amendments). There is no pending claim on which Cosentino or Reopen Beach Road Inc., can proceed to request further [court] action on 3.10,” McHugh wrote in her order.
According to reporting by the Sarasota News Leader, Cosentino has indicated his intent to appeal any adverse ruling. Before he gets to that point, however, he is giving it one last try before McHugh.
This past Wednesday, according to docket for the case, Cosentino filed a motion to rehear the Feb. 18 hearing. As the basis for his motion, Cosentino, who is representing himself, alleged that there were additional facts that needed to be considered.
So, the four-year saga at the local level might not be final yet.
