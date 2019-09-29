ENGLEWOOD — Before they went to kindergarten, the four young girls all battled cancer.
In 2016, Avalynn Luciano of Englewood was undergoing treatment at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.
As a toddler, that’s where she met Lauren Glynn and McKinley Moore, of Bradenton, and Chloe Grimes, of St. Petersburg. Three girls fought acute lymphoblastic leukemia, while Chloe had a different kind of cancer, a type of lung cancer called pleuropulmonary blastoma type III.
“They looked like cancer patients, they all had bald heads when they met,” said Lauren’s mother Shawna. “The hospital photographer wanted to take their photos all together. We dressed them in matching shirts and in tutus. Then we thought — every year after that we should do it again.”
The photographer captured the fast friends hugging, laughing and playing. The next year, they needed a larger tutu. The message on their custom shirts made by Avalynn’s mom celebrated that they were “survivors.” Each of the Tutu Girls was in remission and developing their own interests.
Never, ever give up
Avalynn, 5, goes to kindergarten at Englewood Elementary School and is a dedicated Disney fan. She has an artistic flair. She wants to be a doctor when she grows up.
Chloe, 6, is a T-ball player who loves to fish. McKinley, 6, is a “girly”princess. Lauren is an animal lover.
This year, when it was time for their traditional photo, three of the four returned to the hospital dressed in their tutus. Lauren was already there. She had relapsed and underwent a bone-marrow transplant, but didn’t improve. She recently had CAR-T therapy, which according to the Food and Drug Administration, was approved for certain types of leukemia in children in 2017.
“This therapy is not effective for every patient, but it’s one more option with which to fight the disease,” said hospital spokesperson Ellen McVay. “The girls wanted very much to take their photos this year and they wanted to be there for Lauren. So this year, they visited her in her hospital room to take the photo.”
“When they walked in the door, Lauren’s face just lit up,” Shawna said. “There was still coloring, laughing and giggling. Their shirts said ‘Never Ever Give Up.’ They don’t give up on themselves, and they don’t give up on each other.”
Avalynn and her parents, Alyssa and Dustin, understand what Lauren’s family is experiencing. Avalynn spent 848 days in treatment and 40 days in the hospital.
Earlier this year, the Englewood couple shared their story in a video for Johns Hopkins Hospital. Alyssa describes her daughter as “energetic, smart, kind and fearless.”
Things changed one day when Avalynn was 2 and fell.
“It’s something she normally wouldn’t have cried over, but was inconsolable for 45 minutes,” Alyssa said.
Not long after, Avalynn stopped walking. A doctor suggested Avalynn suffered a hair-line fracture. Another said it was normal signs of a virus.
“I just knew in my mind that something else was going on,” Alyssa said.
A scary diagnosis
The couple took their daughter to a walk-in clinic at a local hospital and learned Avalynn had leukemia.
“It was scary because we didn’t know we were walking around with a ticking time bomb,” she said. “I felt like I was slowly losing her.”
Dustin, a police officer in Sarasota, said he was supposed to be “the strong dad and the cheerleader for his daughters.” But he was scared. The couple took Avalynn to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she was admitted into the oncology wing, called 7 South. For hours, the doctors and nurses educated them about leukemia.
“When they start to lose their hair, it’s kind of like pulling a Band-Aid off really slow, because it happens right from the get-go — but it doesn’t all go at the same time,” she said. “I remember she woke up one day from a nap and, just like they told me it would happen, she had no hair.”
On day 12 of chemotherapy, Dustin let Avalynn shave his head. Alyssa had her hair cut short. They wanted to match Avalynn.
“When your child is diagnosed with cancer it’s not just one department that takes care of them. There in 7 South, they’re in the clinic, they go for in physical therapy,” Alyssa said. “We were forever bonded with the people at Johns Hopkins Hospital after we trusted our child’s care.”
Every two months, Avalynn goes to the hospital for blood checks. For more than a year, the family is grateful every time the doctor says Avalynn is cancer-free.
“She’s just an inspiration. I want her to be successful and grow to adulthood. To be a beautiful anything she wants to be,” Dustin said.
