SARASOTA — Children First was recently recognized a top place to work the 25 “Best Places to Work” competition for Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Hosted by independent firm Best Companies Group and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, “the competition identifies and recognizes the area’s top employers who demonstrate workplace excellence and are known for retaining and recruiting the best and brightest employees,” according to a news release.
“Selected for its mission-driven approach to employment, Children First was named the No. 12 top place to work in Sarasota-Manatee and was the top-ranked nonprofit organization out of the four recognized,” the news release said. “This is the second consecutive year that the organization, Sarasota County’s exclusive provider of Head Start and Early Head Start services, has been named to this prestigious list.”
Best Companies Group evaluates and ranks the firms, looking at eight areas, including leadership/planning; corporate culture/communications; job satisfaction; work environment; along with “relationships with supervisors; training, development and resources; pay and benefits; and overall engagement,” the news release said.
“Children First is honored to be recognized as a best place to work for the second year in a row,” Children First CEO Philip Tavill said. “Since 1961, we’ve focused on our mission of strengthening children and families and providing each employee every opportunity to be successful. We have always appreciated our dedicated staff’s commitment and now, together, we celebrate what makes our agency a best place to work once again.”
For more information, call 941-953-3877 or visit its website at childrenfirst.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.