Members of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club and Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency partnered with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Target in Venice for the annual "Heroes and Helpers" event. Dozens of Englewood Elementary School students were given a gift card for their loved ones and themselves at the recent event where they shopped before the store opened.

