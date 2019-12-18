Members of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club and Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency partnered with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Target in Venice for the annual "Heroes and Helpers" event. Dozens of Englewood Elementary School students were given a gift card for their loved ones and themselves at the recent event where they shopped before the store opened.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.