For the past six years, the Englewood Kiwanis Club sponsored a chili cook-off to raise money for local charities. This year the club joined forces with Elevate Englewood, a branch of Leadership Englewood through the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
Both nonprofits held benefits Saturday at Pioneer Park on Dearborn Street with hundreds in proceeds benefiting the Englewood Cancer Foundation. Elevate Englewood had dozens participate in a cornhole tournament. Kiwanis had a chili cook-off.
The winners of the cook-off were Ben's Barber Shop for the People’s Choice award for Ed Kinsey and the Marine Cooks.
Overall Best Chili Winner chosen by judges was the Englewood Fire Department.
Professional First Place winner for a restaurant entree was Howard’s Restaurant.
Best Decorated Booth was Abundant Life Church.
Four finalists for the Best Chili award included Temptations, CCQ Green Chili with Tom Clarke, Mark Stellfox of Stellfox Automotive and Area 51 Abundant Life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.