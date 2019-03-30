MURDOCK — After relentless bullying, Benny Kehoe misses his bus. He gets a ride from two sympathetic girls from his high school. Less than 15 minutes later, he's dead.
Kehoe was in the back seat not wearing seat belt. The two girls were talking about a text message. The driver Ember playfully pulls the phone from her best friend Tiffany the passenger. As they laugh, Ember takes her eyes off the road for a second. She turns back and immediately smashes into an oncoming vehicle. Benny goes flying through the windshield. Ember's legs are crushed and Tiffany gets out of the car and cries for help.
For the next 60 minutes, the audience learns the aftermath of how the two girls and others cope with the choices the pair made after the crash.
Although the scenario is fictitious, it's the story line of the movie "Choices and Chances" which opened to a VIP crowd Saturday at the Charlotte Town Center Mall and was followed by a discussion about the movie and real life situations.
The movie was made in collaboration with Charlotte County Fire and EMS, Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare, Charlotte County Public Schools, Drug Free Charlotte County, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and The Other West Coast Motion Media Productions. It was produced by Elizabeth Tracy of Charlotte County CC-TV.
Anyone who lives locally will recognize the movie was shot in more than 16 locations including Lemon Bay High School, Charlotte High School and other parts of the county including a cemetery. The principal who suspended the bully in the film was played by Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex.
"I really think it covered many real-life situations that teenagers go through," said Charles Reynolds, who played the at-times screaming father of Benny Kehoe. Reynold's character ends up in a fight and gets pushed into the water at Laishley Park after blaming Tiffany for causing distracted driving and not being hurt in the crash that left his son dead. Reynold's character had to be rescued by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Marine Unit. "I have been in theater for years. I am the fitness director at the YMCA. When I heard about this film being shot here I went for the audition. I think they did an outstanding job, it's very realistic."
The film also deals with teens partying with drugs and alcohol, which led to an arrest and an overdose of a girl at the party. There's a scene where the bully Crystal gets "catfished" by a girl she made fun of and threw hot French fries on during school lunch. Crystal deals with having a verbally abusive father which is why she bullies others.
The film also shows how Tiffany struggles with depression and survivor's guilt including suicidal thoughts. She intentionally cuts her wrists several times but tells her mom she broke a mirror to cover it up. Her mom doesn't think too much about it. Tiffany is offered help from her mom but refused to get counseling because she thought everyone already hated her and then would think she was crazy.
The other lead character Ember, who was driving the car, sustained life-long injuries to her legs and is wheelchair bound. In the film, she had to be airlifted to Tampa General after the crash.
"I played the mom of Tiffany (who went missing taking her friend Ember's pain pills)," said Maureen Moran. "It was a wonderful experience to participate in such a real life film. Tracy and the whole crew were just great to work with."
There were more than 175 cast members in the film which took two years to make. The film and resources including information about Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, which is also used at the end of the film, will be made available to the public.
In the film, Tiffany gets help from Charlotte Behavioral.
CC-TV station manager Elizabeth Tracy, was dressed in a gown and greeted everyone on the red carpet as they entered the theater. Many of the extras were not actors.
As the station manager, Tracy, works with all the boards and committee departments to produce original videos about programs and services Charlotte County government provides.
"I bring to the project my life’s experience of my older sister being killed in a car accident when she was 17, and a family member that committed suicide," said Tracy, 37, in an earlier interview with the Sun. "I have two children ages 11 and 18 that are growing up in this day and age."
The film will debut at 3:15 p.m. today at Regal Cinemas Town 16, 1441 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. Seating is free but limited.
"I hope this will bring awareness to teens and families," said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, whose deputies were in the film.
"Choices and Chances" will soon be available for clubs and organizations to show, along with a packet of questions and resources to distribute to attendees.
The next public showing of "Choices and Chances" will be at 6 p.m. on April 17 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.