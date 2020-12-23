NORTH PORT — Local advocate Debbie Miller teamed up with members of Church 100 to give a Christmas party for the homeless in North Port. Guests received lots of food and even some to go, singing and gifts for about 45 people without a home this holiday.
Christmas celebration for the homeless
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
