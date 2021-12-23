Christmas Eve candlelight service
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, invites the community its annual Candlelight Christmas Service at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates the scripture based traditional service. Locally known vocalist, Kimberly Campos, directs the choir including two guest high school students. The Grace Notes Bell Choir also provides musical selections. Charles Wolfe with organ accompaniment. For more information, call the church office, 941-426-5580, or contact Pastor Attila at npcuccpastor@frontier.com.
Christmas Eve worship
Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., offers Christmas Eve worship at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Visit www.alivingfaith.org or go to www.youtube.com. For more information, email Office@alivingfaith.org or call 941-697-3313.
Fireside reading
Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, is having something akin to a fire side chat Christmas Eve service from 5-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Pastor Ron Tipton will read the Christmas story, punctuated with music and songs. For more information, call 941-627-6352.
Christmas Eve concerts
Fellowship Church of Englewood invites all to Christmas Eve Concerts at Fellowship’s Worship Center, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West. Concerts will be 4 p.m. 6 p.m. Dec. 24, featuring the music of Pastor Garry Clark, Mitchell Clark & Saltwater Worship. Holiday cookies, pastries and refreshments will be served free at 5:15 p.m. in the Hospitality Cafe. Nursery is provided during both concerts. For more information, contact Fellowship Church at 941-475-7447 or log onto fcenglewood.com.
Christmas Eve candlelight services
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove), will have four Christmas Even candlelight services Friday, Dec. 24. The 3 p.m. will be a midday Holy Communion service. At 5 p.m. is contemporary service for the whole family. At 8 p.m. is a traditional worship service. At 11:30 p.m., partake of Holy Communion at a quiet, more meditative service. For more information, call 941-697-1747.
Christmas services
Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell, Port Charlotte, (Gulf Cove), will have candlelight worship at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, in the Sanctuary, and outdoor worship at 5:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, 10 a.m. spoken worship in the Sanctuary. Weekend liturgies are 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Christmas day community dinner
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., hosts its free 36th annual Christmas Day Community Dinner, served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day in the Fellowship Hall. Transportation to the church or delivery to your home will be provided as well. Call 941-625-4356, ext. 155, Monday-Friday before 3:30 p.m. to make a request or if you have any questions.
Christmas dinner pickup
Everyone is invited to enjoy the 30th annual Englewood United Methodist Church Community Christmas Dinner at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Pick up your traditional Christmas meal between noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 25. Follow signs around the Church parking lot to quickly place and receive your order. Call to reserve delivery to the homebound at 941-474-5588 extension 101. Leave name and call-back phone number only, as soon as possible, but up until noon on Christmas Day. Donations are appreciated by not required. For information only, call 941-474-5588, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
