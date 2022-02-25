Re-Creation members sing to the crowd at Our Savior Lutheran in El Jobean recently during the church's 10th anniversary.Re-Creation is from Pennsylvania and it mission is to perform for US veterans in all 50 states every year.
EL JOBEAN — To celebrate 10 years at its location, members of Our Savior Lutheran Church listened to performers who support veterans.
The church twice sponsored the group Re-Creation. It's a musical team from Pennsylvania that travels the United States to perform for veterans.
"Their goal is to perform in every state for veterans every year," said The Rev. Steve Dygert of Our Savior Lutheran Church, 14344 Jamison Way in Port Charlotte.
In mid-February, Re-Creation performed at in churches, nursing homes, state veterans facilities and private events in Englewood, Murdock, Port Charlotte, Arcadia, North Port and Lazy River manufactured home park.
Some of their singers were employed by Disney, Dollywood, Busch Gardens and cruise lines.
The troupe goes to veterans homes and hospitals, changes into costumes and visits the patients’ rooms and wards.
"They talk to each person and express gratitude for the veterans’ sacrifices," Dygert said.
Veterans are ushered to the performance area to watch the show which includes songs from every era mixed in with choreography.
The singers require audience participation while the cast shakes hands, touches the shoulders and engages veterans.
Re-Creation ends their show with kind words to veterans and a patriotic finale.
"We really like this group," Dygert said. "They are dynamic."
Dygert said he hopes events like this one will help grow the church which meets at 10 a.m. Sundays and has a 10 a.m. Wednesday bible study.
"We celebrated 10 years," he said, adding the building was the former El Jobean Community Center that the church fully occupies.
The churches mission, Dygert said is to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, study scriptures, help youth, witness the community, nation and world, support one another in prayer, help those in need, and practice responsible stewardship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.