Linda Kraigenow’s simple Christmas wish is to not have to take home any leftover baked goods or custom jewelry from today’s church sale.
All week, Kraigenow and fellow church volunteers prepared baked goods and hand crafted earrings, necklaces and rings for today’s sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Ave.
“The jewelry is one of a kind, meaning the collections aren’t from China or are mass produced,” said the seven-year church member. “Each piece is individually done by hand. We also have some really nice crafts made out of shells. We have shell wreaths and some beautiful crosses. We also have some handmade hot mitts for the microwave oven. Everything we have, we’ve made.”
Last year, church members just did a cookie sale to raise funds. Today, in addition to the new craft and jewelry tables, there will be pies, brownies, fudge, cookie and cakes.
Kraigenow said each year the congregation does a lot of good for the community, so she organized the fundraiser today to help with church operations.
“This is my special way to help with our deficit,” she said. “Like a lot of small Florida churches, we don’t have a lot of money to operate. Our members are older. We give plenty to the community but we need to keep the church going.
“I always say we are small and poor, but we are mighty,” she said. “We do a lot with what we have. It’s a very welcoming and friendly church. Anyone who comes for the first time says they are happy they found such a warm group here.”
Kraigenow is the president of Women of Hope at the church. Each year the group has a huge bizarre on the first Saturday of February to raise money for the community.
“We give a scholarship to Lemon Bay High School seniors,” she said. “We donate shampoo and soaps to the Jesus Loves You Ministry in Port Charlotte which serves Englewood residents in need. I make soup and sandwiches for 40 people there each month. We do lots of other projects at the church.”
On Dec. 15, church members will gather at a veteran’s nursing home in Port Charlotte and sing carols. They will be giving each veteran a handmade gift by Kraigenow.
On Friday, Dec. 20, the church is sponsoring a blue Christmas worship service for anyone ill or struggling to care for someone who is sick. The service is also for anyone who experienced the death of a loved one or relationship and is suffering from depression or anxiety. The service is at 6:30 p.m. and open to the public.
On Christmas Eve, services are at 4 p.m. and a candlelight service at 7 p.m. On Christmas day, a service is at 10 a.m. with coffee and cookies.
“We are having a Christmas dinner for anyone who is alone or wants to come fellowship with us beginning at 2 p.m.,” she said. “You don’t have to be a member to come eat dinner with us.”
Kraigenow said everyone will receive a warm welcome from church pastor Jennifer Schaefer.
“She has been with us for about four years and is well loved by all of us,” Kraigenow said. “She is a sweetheart. She’s made me a better person because she is so caring.”
For more information about the church, call 941-697-2345.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.