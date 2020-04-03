Every spring, Englewood United Methodist Church gives away dozens of free Easter baskets and throws a huge egg hunt for hundreds of families. This year, with COVID-19 shutting down the egg hunt, the congregation still wanted to give children their baskets. Church volunteers posted a pickup time for families on Thursday. The church also gave bags of plastic eggs so families could have egg hunts at their homes. The church is closed but is streaming services on Sunday at 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. for traditional services, and 9:15 a.m. for contemporary at englewoodumc.net. Viewers can also tune in on the church’s Facebook page.

