ENGLEWOOD — Robyn Citrin has been elected as the new president of the board of trustees for the Hermitage Artist Retreat.
Citrin succeeds Leslie Edwards, who concludes her term as president and will remain on the Hermitage board, the retreat announced recently.
The Hermitage also welcomes Edward Swan Jr. as a new member of the board of trustees.
Hermitage trustee Ellen Berman has been elected board secretary, while David Green and Steve Adler will continue in their respective roles as vice president and treasurer.
The Hermitage’s board officers for the 2021-2022 also includes Christine Boone, Susan Brainerd, Maryann Casey, Carole Crosby, Marletta Darnall, Laura Kaminsky, Tina Shao Napoli, Michael Pender, Charlotte Perret, Nelda Thompson, Mary Lou Winnick and Andy Sandberg, Hermitage artistic director and CEO (ex-officio).
These changes to the board follow a successful season that included 50 live programs and events, dozens of new and expanded arts and education collaborations in the community, additional virtual offerings, a record-breaking fiscal year, and the launch of a new national commission in theater.
“I am looking forward to collaborating with Robyn in her new role as president. She is one of the Hermitage’s most vibrant champions, and her passion and commitment for the mission of the organization are truly inspiring,” Sandberg said.
“We are also incredibly excited to welcome Ed Swan to the Hermitage board. He has been a wonderful champion of the Hermitage; his experience, intelligence, and thoughtful creativity will be invaluable to the organization’s continued growth and success.
"I must give tremendous thanks to Leslie Edwards for her partnership and friendship; she is a vital member of the Hermitage family and has shepherded the organization through significant growth and change over the years.”
“I am very excited to be stepping into this new role with an organization I am deeply passionate about,” says Robyn Citrin.
Citrin has lived in the Sarasota area for the past 12 years. She was elected to the Hermitage board in 2019 and has served as its secretary since January of 2020; she is also a graduate of the Gulf Coast Board Institute, and is a former nurse practitioner, who began her career as a psychiatric nurse in New York City, and subsequently worked in obstetrics and gynecology in Denver.
Swan lives in Sarasota and spends part of the year on Martha’s Vineyard. Swan has more than 35 years of experience in institutional investment management with many of the nation’s largest pension funds among his clients. He has served on corporate and not-for-profit boards, including Tufts and Dillard universities, and The Ringling. He has previously been involved with the Hermitage as an active member of both the outreach and education committee and the marketing committee.
To learn more about the Hermitage, please visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.