VENICE — The City Council undertakes perhaps its most important, if not most exciting duty Wednesday — reviewing the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
Thursday is also set aside for the annual task. Both workshops are scheduled to end at 2:30 p.m. unless extended.
According to City Manager Ed Lavallee’s budget memo to the Council members, the all-funds total revenue for the coming fiscal year is projected at $130,596,919, against total expenditures of $117,739,900.
At $38,483,493, General Fund appropriations are 6.7% higher than in the current fiscal year’s adopted budget. Because the increase was more than 3%, the Council had to waive a cap in the city’s charter.
The city’s millage rate remains at 4.3600 mills in the proposed budget, but rising property values are estimated to being in an additional $847,700, while new construction adds $281,800.
There’s a slight decrease in the debt service millage rate, to 0.5623 mill.
A mill equals $1 per $1,000 of taxable value of a piece of real property.
The budget is balanced “without the use of one-time revenues like debt proceeds or significant asset sales; all revenues are essentially recurring,” the memo states.
Among the achievements Lavallee touts in the proposed budget are:
• hiring three new Public Works employees in anticipation of reaching a new interlocal parks agreement with Sarasota County that will increase the number of parks and facilities the city maintains.
• increasing the amount of capital spending that’s done on a “pay as you go” basis.
• increasing the contribution to the Fleet Replacement Fund, to get vehicle purchases out of 1-cent sales surtax spending.
• continuing to pay more than the annual required contribution into the police and fire pension funds, in the effort to get them fully funded.
Because the Council will be meeting in workshop mode, no formal votes on budget items can be taken. The Council will advance the budget at a special meeting on June 21 and formally adopt it in two public hearings in September.
The budget workshops begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is the same for both days, with Thursday’s session picking up where Wednesday’s leaves off.
The agenda, including instructions for connecting to the sessions, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
