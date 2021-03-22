For the 14 years, the annual Buchan Fly-In generated thousands of dollars in scholarships for Lemon Bay High School seniors interested in aviation careers.
This year COVID-19 concerns prevented organizers from having the event featuring vintage airplanes and a catered breakfast, which usually attracts 1,800 guests.
"They come from as far away as Washington state and Canada," wrote Kimberly Deins in a statement to The Daily Sun. "It's been an exciting event for residents of Englewood and our northern visitors. But unfortunately, this year’s event will be rescheduled due to the pandemic."
Despite not having the event, the committee still wants local graduating seniors to benefit.
"We will continue to award aviation scholarships to qualifying students," Deins wrote, adding the scholarship application deadline is extended to April 30.
Because of the pandemic, several organizations waited to have scholarship fundraisers until after the new year or when more vaccines were available.
The Rotonda Men's Golf Association is one of those groups. Its members are sponsoring their scholarship scramble tournament 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Hills Golf Course in Rotonda.
"Last year we gave 12 scholarships," said Roger Holck, an eight-year RMGA member. "We feel like it's a successful program. This year, we don't know how much we will raise, so we don't know how many scholarships we can give. We work with the high school, which does the applications and we make our selections. We have had some apply already."
Teresa Dailey, Lemon Bay High School career counselor, said there's good news. Some scholarships, like the Golf Association's, are still available for seniors to apply for through the school.
"Rotonda Men's Golf Association Scholarship, this is one that the students need to complete the Local Scholarship Packet," Dailey said. "Based on the criteria that the organization chooses, if the student meets the criteria, then their completed packet is given to the organization. Scholarships are posted in student's Google classroom under Scholarships Class of 2021."
Lemon Bay High hands out the local scholarships to students during a ceremony each year, acknowledging the groups big and small, who contribute hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The organizations, in turn, work hard to raise funds. One of the perennial groups that offers scholarships, the Lemon Bay Garden Club, had to cancel its annual fundraising garden tour in the fall, but members decided to have garden sales each Friday morning at their clubhouse at 480 Yale St, Englewood, to try to make up the deficit.
Another tourney back on track
Former Florida Gator and Tampa Bay Buccaneer lineman Rhondy Weston was disappointed last year when his seventh annual golf tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Despite having no tournament, the Education and Athletics Excellence Scholarship Foundation still gave out scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,500 last year, he said.
"We really want to give scholarships to students at Lemon Bay High School, Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte High School and Glades Central Community High School — which is my old high school in Glades County," Weston said.
"Although we give scholarships to those student athletes with high academic averages, I do try to hold back one for a student with a C average. Sometimes a student will do average in high school, but do really well once in college."
The tournament is back on this year, planned for May 29 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club. Registration is open now. There's also sponsorship opportunities, too.
"In the past, I've had celebrity football players come play golf," Weston said. "This year, I'm going to invite some of those college guys who I played with to come out and support our seniors. We want to help seniors who need a scholarship and have kept up their academics."
