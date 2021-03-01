MURDOCK — Plans were a bit muddy Monday, but Sandy Gilbert is more than ready to come to Charlotte County and share how his nonprofit battles red tide.
Gilbert is scheduled to talk about Solutions To Avoid Red Tide, which uses the acronym START, at Thursday's Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee meeting. It's set for 9 a.m. in Room B-106 in the Jay Carlson Community Development Building of the County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
"We try to work with individual people about how they can improve water quality," Gilbert said about START's goals. Since the mid-1990s, the nonprofit has worked to reduce nitrogen and other nutrients from draining from the watershed into Sarasota Bay.
A big part of START's effort is the establishment or re-establishment of clam and oyster beds, both of which are known to filter nutrients from water. Nutrient-rich water can feed toxic algae blooms like red tide, Gilbert suggested.
In high concentrations, red tide algae, Karina brevis, can cause coughing, respiratory and other ailments in humans. It can kill marine life, including fish, sea turtles, manatees and dolphins.
One mature oyster can filter 9 to 50 gallons of seawater every day. Young adult clams can filter 9 to 12 gallons of seawater a day. As they mature and grow larger, their capacity increases and they can filter as much as 20 gallons of water a day, according to START's website, start1.org.
Where clams establish themselves by digging into soft mud or sand, oysters like a hard surface upon which to bed.
Eleven restaurants in Sarasota and Manatee counties are assisting the effort by providing START with shucked oysters and clam shells on which new oyster beds can grow. According to Gilbert, the "fresh shells" see a 26% better success rate than when fossilized shell rocks are used to grow oyster bars.
A by-product of the cooperative project with restaurants is a reduction of waste being sent to landfills, Gilbert said.
While START concentrates its efforts on Sarasota Bay, members are not unaware of the Lemon Bay Conservancy and its restoration efforts at the Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve. START, in fact, hopes to contribute to the effort.
